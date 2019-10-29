Chester holds last info meeting on emergency services building Bond vote to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5
The Town of Chester will hold its final information meeting for the proposed construction of a new emergency services building and the renovation town highway garage renovation at 6 p.m. on Monday Nov. 4 on the second floor of Chester Town Hall 556 Elm St.
The following day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, registered voters in Chester will be able to weigh in on the $4.777 million bond issue needed to do the project.
The estimated cost of constructing the 15,000-square-foot emergency services building on Pleasant Street is $3.991 million with an additional $786,000 for upgrading the town garage to hold the Highway Department alone. The EM building would hold the police, fire and ambulance services. Currently the Police Department is in Town Hall and the fire and ambulance services are in the Town Garage with the Highway Department.
The cost of the projects would add between 6 and 7 cents to the tax rate over the 30 year life of the bond. That represents a tax increase of $60 to $70 per year for a home assessed at $100,000. With Vermont’s income sensitivity for property taxes, that number could be smaller for many individual taxpayers.
Voting on Tuesday will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.
