Derry Select Board Special meeting for Oct. 30

The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or

employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)

4. Discuss resignation and filling vacancy at the Transfer Station

5. Selectboard Pay Orders

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Adjourn