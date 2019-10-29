Derry Select Board Special meeting for Oct. 30
The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or
employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)
4. Discuss resignation and filling vacancy at the Transfer Station
5. Selectboard Pay Orders
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
7. Adjourn
