Police search for runaway teen
Oct 29, 2019
Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in locating a runaway teen.
According to a VSP press release, 16-year-old Alexys Grundy was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 when she left a vehicle in Weathersfield on foot.
Alexys is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was dressed in dark clothing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the VSP barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.
