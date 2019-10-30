To the editor: A different point of view on Meg Powden

As a long time school board member in Chester, recent chair of both the Green Mountain Unified School District Board and the Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board, member of the Act 46 Study Committee, and chair of the Board Bargaining Council for several years, I have had the opportunity to observe Superintendent Meg Alison Powden up close.

Among Ms. Powden’s many strengths is her demonstrated ability to build and inspire a leadership team within our six schools with the stated goal of improving educational outcomes for all students.

She has set high standards for herself, our teachers and staff. She cares deeply about the children in our communities, and works tirelessly to achieve equity among our students, many of whom experience poverty, trauma and disadvantage and to improve our schools.

Superintendent Powden has faced many challenges. In her first two years as superintendent, while attending to 11 school districts, she oversaw the final chapter of Act 46, a process that divided our communities, and resulted in the closure of Black River High School, a cherished institution in the town of Ludlow. During this period, she led with grace under tremendous pressure from our communities.

Since then, among other things, Ms. Powden has sought to implement Act 77 and the Education Quality Standards, necessitating a shift to proficiency-based graduation requirements and personalized learning plans and requiring a change in the way teachers teach and students learn. Some have resisted.

In recent remarks to educators, Ms. Powden stated she wanted to “move our schools … from ‘good enough to great.’” She emphasized commitment to educating all students, teaching them to “collaborate, think critically, acquire and apply knowledge and creatively solve problems.” She challenged everyone present to get on-board, to not interfere and to rededicate themselves to the mission adopted by the TRSU Board in 2013. I read her remarks and applaud her efforts, her leadership and her commitment to all of our children.

Our schools are well served by Superintendent Powden.

Marilyn Mahusky

GMUSD board member

Chester

