Man’s death on Rt. 103 called ‘suspicious’ by police

A call for a welfare check on Route 103 in Rockingham this evening led to the discovery of a man in a box truck whose death is being called suspicious by Vermont State Police.

According to a VSP press release, at about 5:45 p.m. tonight, police responded to a call for a welfare check on the driver of a box truck on Route 103, in the town of Rockingham. Troopers found the truck pulled over to the side of road on the southbound side between Lower Bartonsville and Williams roads. The operator was dead and police investigation indicates the death is suspicious.

According to scanner traffic throughout the evening, police closed down the southbound lane of the road and called the Rockingham Fire Department to help with traffic control around 9:30 p.m. Drivers are urged to use caution and take alternate routes if possible.

The press release said that the state police response to the scene included members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division. Just before 11 p.m., scanner traffic indicated that a mobile command post was “up and running.”

Police say that they are not releasing any further information.