Derry Select Board agenda for Nov. 4
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 03, 2019 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Minutes Approval – Meetings of Oct. 21, 2019 & Oct. 30, 2019
4. Selectboard Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
7. Town Officials Business
a. Town Treasurer – Review draft 2019 Town Audit
b. Town Administrator – Preventive maintenance agreement for Town Office generator
8. Transfer Station
a. Updates
9. Roads and Bridges
a. Updates
10. Old Business
a. TOPP Phase II – Discuss programming of Town Office uses/space
11. New Business
a. Revise purchasing policy
b. Select Green Up Day Coordinator for 2020
12. Adjourn
Filed Under: Latest News • Londonderry Select Board Agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.