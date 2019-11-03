Derry Select Board agenda for Nov. 4

The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meetings of Oct. 21, 2019 & Oct. 30, 2019

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business

a. Town Treasurer – Review draft 2019 Town Audit

b. Town Administrator – Preventive maintenance agreement for Town Office generator

8. Transfer Station

a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges

a. Updates

10. Old Business

a. TOPP Phase II – Discuss programming of Town Office uses/space

11. New Business

a. Revise purchasing policy

b. Select Green Up Day Coordinator for 2020

12. Adjourn