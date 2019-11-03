Derry to hold energy efficiency workshop

The Londonderry Energy Committee will host a workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 on how to create an energy-efficient home in time for winter. The event will be held at the Depot, 34 W. River St. in South Londonderry.

The workshop will answer these questions:

What does weatherization look like in your home?

What are the benefits of weatherization?

What incentives are available to help you get started?

What can you DIY and when should you work with a contractor?

Whether you’re new to weatherization or have detailed questions about your next project, energy expert Dave Keefe from Efficiency Vermont will provide guidance and answer your questions and talk through the new incentive to cover half of your project costs (up to $4000).

You’ll also be able to set up a free home energy visit to discuss your best opportunities to make your home healthier and more comfortable.

For more information, contact Will Reed at wreed3@gmail.com or 802-376-4455.