Driver’s death ruled homicide; police seek video

The death of a produce delivery driver found in his truck on Route 103 in Rockingham on Friday Nov. 1 was ruled a homicide today.

In the meantime, Vermont State Police are asking anyone who may have surveillance video that shows Route 103 from Rutland around 12:15 p.m. Friday to Interstate 91 at around 2 p.m. to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office completed an autopsy Sunday on Roberto Fonseca-Rivera. The medical examiner found that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head and neck, and that the manner of death is homicide.

Fonseca-Rivera was a driver for Boston-based Katsiroubas Brothers, a wholesaler of produce. He was found dead after police responded to a welfare check for someone in the truck, which was parked on Route 103 between Lower Bartonsville and Williams roads in Rockingham. Photos of the truck Fonseca-Rivera was driving show bullet damage to the windshield.

State police continue to ask that anyone who saw the delivery truck or has any information about this case call the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.