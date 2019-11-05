Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 6
Nov 05, 2019
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Executive Session; AT&T Contract Negotiation
2. Approve Minutes from the October 16, 2019 Select Board Meeting; Approve Minutes from the October 24, 2019 Special Select Board Meeting
3. Citizen Comments
4. Old Business
5. Historical Society; Offer to loan items for display at Town Hall
6. Academy Building/Information Booth Discussion
7. Proposal to Remove Fallen Trees from Town Forest
8. 2020 General Fund Budget
9. Marijuana Legislation Discussion
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
