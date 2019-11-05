Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 6

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Executive Session; AT&T Contract Negotiation

2. Approve Minutes from the October 16, 2019 Select Board Meeting; Approve Minutes from the October 24, 2019 Special Select Board Meeting

3. Citizen Comments

4. Old Business

5. Historical Society; Offer to loan items for display at Town Hall

6. Academy Building/Information Booth Discussion

7. Proposal to Remove Fallen Trees from Town Forest

8. 2020 General Fund Budget

9. Marijuana Legislation Discussion

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn