Chester pub’s scarefest raises funds for 2 charities

The annual Haunted House scarefest held by MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub in Chester hit its fundraising goal last weekend for the two charities it supports.

According to pub owner Deb Brown, the elaborate event, which takes more than a month to put together and more than 20 volunteers to operate, brought in $1,500 for the Vermont Food Bank and Kids First, an organization that provides items like coats, shoes and backpacks for children whose parents can’t afford them.

The Haunted House took place over two weekends – one before Halloween and one after – and included a “friendlier” event for small children.

“Now all we have to do is round up all the ghouls and lock them back in the crypt until next year,” Brown said with a smile.