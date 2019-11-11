Husband holding surprise party for wife Jil’s 66th

Jil Rushford is having a birthday bash, but she doesn’t know about it yet.

The Chester woman, who has had some serious medical difficulties over the past few years, is turning 66. And to celebrate, her husband Kim Rushford is holding a surprise potluck birthday party.

Bring a dish to share and enjoy the acoustic trio Rust and Ruin.

Jil’s Surprise Birthday Party will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Springfield VFW, 115 River St. in Springfield.