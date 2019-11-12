Obituary: Joan H. Daniels, 88, of Chester

Joan H. Daniels, 88, passed away on Sunday morning, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon, N.H.

She was born Aug. 31, 1931 in Middletown, Conn., the daughter of John and Sophie (Wolters) Heidtmann. She attended schools in Connecticut, graduating from Nathan Hale-Ray High School in Moodus, Conn.

In September 1949 she married Melville Daniels in Connecticut and they moved to Vermont in 1952.

Mrs. Daniels owned and operated Daniels Nursery, Greenhouse and Dried Flower Shop in Chester, and made Christmas wreaths for many years. She also worked at the Vermont Country Store.

Mrs. Daniels and her husband were members of the 49ers Motorcycle Club, and for many years drove the group’s chuck wagon/supply truck all over the East Coast.

Mrs. Daniels enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds and bird watching. She also had a talent for dowsing. She also knitted over 400 hats and donated them to the Middletown Hospital for cancer patients in honor of her sister Nancy.

Mr. and Mrs. Daniels were well known for their hospitality: The coffee pot was always on and baked goods always on hand for the many friends and family that would stop in for a visit each day.

Mrs. Daniels is survived by her children: James (Diane) Daniels of Springfield; Joyce Daniels of Westmoreland, N.H.; and Irene Saulnier (Roland) and Audrey Daniels, both of Chester. She is also survived by her brother William Heidtmann of Springfield, and five grandchildren: Laura Daniels; Michael DeZaine; Elijah Daniels; Amy Poole and Brittany Huntley, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Melville in 1998, brother John Heidtmann, sisters Doris Comstock and Nancy Trerice, granddaughter Michelle (DeZaine) Chrisicos, and great-grandchild Taylor Fraser.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at American Legion Post #67, 637 Route 103 S. in Chester.

Mrs. Daniel’s family encourages everyone to pass on an unexpected act of kindness in her memory.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.