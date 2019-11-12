© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont State Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a silver pickup truck that was in the area at the time of the Nov. 1 shooting of a Boston truck driver on Route 103 in Rockingham.

In a press release this afternoon, VSP said that the occupants of the truck may be witnesses to the incident and police would like to speak with them. The truck appears to be a 2016 or newer Toyota Tacoma SR5 with a tonneau cover and a bug screen.

Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, a driver for Katsiroubas Brothers Produce of Hyde Park, Mass., was found dead in his delivery truck late Friday, Nov. 1. He died of a single gunshot wound to the head and neck.

Anyone with information about this vehicle, or who may have any tips regarding the investigation, is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online by clicking here.