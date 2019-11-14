Fuel delivery driver killed in Athens crash yesterday

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A Walpole man was killed in the crash of a fuel oil delivery truck that closed a portion of Rt. 35 in Athens for six hours yesterday.

Vermont State Police have not released the name of the man who they say had been traveling south on Rt. 35 from the intersection of Rt. 121 interchange just before 1:30 p.m. when his truck left the west edge of the roadway, crossed back over the road into the northbound lane and then struck a tree and rolled on its side. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rt. 35 was closed from Rt. 121 to Brookline Road from about 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the VSP, fire departments from Saxtons River, Bellows Falls and Westminster responded to the crash along with Golden Cross Ambulance. Hillside Towing recovered and removed the truck. Police say the crash is still under investigation.