Obituary: Celia L. Taylor, 74, of Perkinsville

Celia L. Taylor, 74, formerly of Perkinsville passed away on Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor. She was born March 28, 1945 in Springfield, the daughter of Henry W. and Margaret (Heald) Spaulding. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School and later from River Valley Community College in Claremont, N.H.

On Sept. 11, 1971, she married Frederick Taylor at St. Josephs Church in Chester. He predeceased her in 1999.

Mrs. Taylor was employed as a respiratory therapist at Springfield Hospital for 29 years.

She was a very active member of the North Springfield Baptist Church, and was a past president of the American Baptist Women of Vt & NH. She also served on the board of trustees for the American Baptist Church Vt & NH VNH. Mrs. Taylor also served as trustee and secretary for the North Springfield Baptist Church, where she volunteered for many events, was in charge of its flowers and served as head cook for many ham suppers. She was also a member of the General Federation of Woman Club of Windsor County.

Mrs. Taylor enjoyed cooking, doing crafts and crocheting and knitting. She also loved her dogs.

She is survived by daughter Nicole Taylor and her husband Tony Pangilinan of Portland, Ore.; and her brothers Keith Spaulding and his wife Nellie of Sandown, N.H., and Carl Spaulding and his wife Judy of Chester. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Edward Taylor of Chester and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her husband Fred, Mrs. Taylor was predeceased by her father Henry W. Spaulding in 1998 and her mother Margaret Spaulding in 2018.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday Nov. 24, 2019, at the North Springfield Baptist Church with the Rev. George Keeler Pastor officiating.

Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield with a reception following the burial at the North Springfield Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Springfield Baptist Church, P.O. Box 23, N. Springfield, Vt. 05150.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.