Chester Chatter: The aromas of warmth, love

By Ruthie Douglas

2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Thanksgiving Day is almost everyone’s favorite holiday. Perhaps it is because we get together with family and friends over some delicious food.

Thanksgiving is not only a feeling in the air, it is the aromas coming from the kitchen, filling the house full of warmth and love. How great it is, turkey in the oven, apple pie cooling on the rack and all the fixings that go with dinner waiting on the table.

My mother always got up early in the morning to stuff the bird and slow cook it in the oven. My sister and I would wake up to the smells that filled the whole house. By noon, the home was filled with guests, allowing the two little girls to sneak extra pieces of homemade fudge and other treats without notice.

Still, what really makes Thanksgiving so special is the simple act of getting together. Give thanks for all your many blessings.

My blessings this past year are the wonderful LNs, RNs, doctors and aides who took care of me, as well as the huge support of family and friends. How lucky I am! Thank you all, with love.

News and notes from here and there

A Veterans’ Day dinner was held at the American Legion Hall in Chester on Monday evening for local vets. Those attending enjoyed the roast pork dinner.

Howard Whitney, a classmate of 1959, has died.

Folks are saddened to hear of the death of Jay Golden. He once served as commander of the American Legion Post #67.

The Domino Chicks gathered for a game meet at the home of Linda Stowell on Tuesday. The gals had a good time as usual.

Sesame Street turned 50 years old! I can’t believe my girls were 3 and 5 years old at its first airing! Sesame Street and Mr. Rogers kept them out of trouble!

The holiday spirit was in the air, urging us girlfriends to go out for lunch together and enjoy one another’s company. We went to the Black Rock restaurant. Great food, great visit!

Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Reid Gallery was located where Sharon’s on the Common has been for the past eight years — down Artisans Alley off the Green in Chester.



This week’s trivia question: Where did the Pizza Stone restaurant first open for business?

