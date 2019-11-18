Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 20, 2019
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 18, 2019 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda:
1. Executive Session; AT&T Contract Negotiation
2. Approve Minutes from the October 16, 2019 Selectboard Meeting; Approve Minutes from the October 24, 2019 Special Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen Comments
4. Old Business
5. Historical Society offer to loan items for display at Town Hall
6. Academy Building/Information Booth Discussion
7. Listers Errors and Omissions
8. GIS Annual Maintenance Agreement
9. Proposal to Repair North Street Cemetery Tomb Doors
10. Set Salary Scale for Assistant Town Manager Position
11. 2020 General Fund Budget
12. Marijuana Legislation Discussion
13. New Business/Next Agenda
14. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.