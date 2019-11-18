Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 20, 2019

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda:

1. Executive Session; AT&T Contract Negotiation

2. Approve Minutes from the October 16, 2019 Selectboard Meeting; Approve Minutes from the October 24, 2019 Special Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen Comments

4. Old Business

5. Historical Society offer to loan items for display at Town Hall

6. Academy Building/Information Booth Discussion

7. Listers Errors and Omissions

8. GIS Annual Maintenance Agreement

9. Proposal to Repair North Street Cemetery Tomb Doors

10. Set Salary Scale for Assistant Town Manager Position

11. 2020 General Fund Budget

12. Marijuana Legislation Discussion

13. New Business/Next Agenda

14. Adjourn