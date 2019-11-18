GMUSD board meeting agenda for Nov. 21, 2019

The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 in the art room at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main Street in Chester. Below is its agenda:

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

a. October 17, 2019 Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

a. Discussion of Previous Public Comments

V. COMMUNICATIONS:

a. Student Representatives’ Comments

b. Board Comments

VI. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Policies, Second Read/Approval (D7.V2, C7.V2, C9.V2, & H8.V2)

b. Review of the Public Survey

VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

a. Green Mountain Presentation

b. Superintendents’ Report

c. STEAM Presentation

VIII. NEW BUSINESS:

a. CTES Library

b. Board Member Request for Information on Litigation Documents

c. Previous Public Comments

d. Set Graduation Dates

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

X. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:

a. TBD – Options: December 12th or 18th at CTES

XI. ADJOURNMENT: