GMUSD board meeting agenda for Nov. 21, 2019
The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 in the art room at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main Street in Chester. Below is its agenda:
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. October 17, 2019 Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
a. Discussion of Previous Public Comments
V. COMMUNICATIONS:
a. Student Representatives’ Comments
b. Board Comments
VI. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Policies, Second Read/Approval (D7.V2, C7.V2, C9.V2, & H8.V2)
b. Review of the Public Survey
VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
a. Green Mountain Presentation
b. Superintendents’ Report
c. STEAM Presentation
VIII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. CTES Library
b. Board Member Request for Information on Litigation Documents
c. Previous Public Comments
d. Set Graduation Dates
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
X. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:
a. TBD – Options: December 12th or 18th at CTES
XI. ADJOURNMENT:
