Obituary: Jay C. Golden, 69, of Springfield

Jay C. Golden, 69, passed away on Tuesday evening Nov. 12, 2019 at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor. He was born March 20, 1950 in Bellows Falls, the son of Cecil H. ”Jack” and Treva (Holden) Golden. He attended Chester schools and, in 1968, graduated from Randolph Technical High School.

He served in the United States Air Force in Vietnam.

On June 10, 1989, he married Susan A. Martin in Weathersfield, and they made their home in North Springfield.

Mr. Golden was employed as operations manager for the City of Randolph Solid Waste Program, and later as operations manager and truck driver for Browning-Ferris Industries for many years. He was also a truck driver for Greg Chico Trucking in Chester.

Mr. Golden was a member and past commander of the American Legion Post # 67 in Chester.

He is survived by his wife Susan of North Springfield; sons Charles Golden (Michelle) of Andover and Zachary Golden of Burlington; stepchildren Brad Aubin (Kristin) of Springfield and Heather Stewart of North Springfield; four grandchildren: Jayda, Vaylyn, Brenden and Jenna; sisters Wanda Eubank of Andover and Lani Williams of St. George, S.C. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by a brother, Wayne Golden.

Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302, or by clicking here.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and announced at that time.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.