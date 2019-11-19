Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 25
The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at Andover Town Offices, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the Nov. 11 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Old Business:
A. Budgeting for fiscal year 2020-2021
6. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 12/09/2019, 6:30 p.m.
