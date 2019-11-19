GM honors Angelae Wunderle with DAR award

Angelae Wunderle, a senior at Green Mountain Union High School, has been chosen by her teachers and peers as the school’s Daughters of the American Revolution recipient.

The DAR Good Citizens Program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The recipient must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Angelae, who is co-president of her class, is active in GM’s student government, has competed in the Jr. Iron Chef competition, is a math peer tutor and a member of the National Honor Society.

She is also an accomplished dancer, has been part of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl All-Star Band, participated in Governors Institute on the Arts and traveled to Fiji through a National Geographic Community Service Program.

Angelae is the daughter of Scott Wunderle of Chester and Jana Bryan of Bellows Falls.