Chester DRB agenda for Nov. 25

The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., following a 3:30 p.m. site visit at 571 Route 103 S. Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the November 11th meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Conditional Use application (#541) Re-consideration of prior Findings of Facts

4) Deliberative session to review previous matters