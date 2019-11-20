Chester DRB agenda for Nov. 25

Nov 20, 2019

The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., following a 3:30 p.m. site visit at 571 Route 103 S. Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the November 11th meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Conditional Use application (#541) Re-consideration of prior Findings of Facts
4) Deliberative session to review previous matters

