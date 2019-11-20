To the editor: Consider donation to Family Center

The Chester-Andover Family Center, as a 501c3 charitable non-profit organization, relies on donations from local citizens, friends from “away” and businesses to fund our community based social programs.

Our Food Shelf serves over 100 families a month, providing nutritious, supplemental food. Our financial assistance program provides heating assistance and help with paying bills for necessities of daily living such as rent, electricity or car repair.

Providing financial assistance when folks are struggling to make ends meet is on-going as is our need to purchase and keep our Food Shelf stocked weekly with nutritious shelf stable food, fresh produce, bread, meat and dairy.

Chester-Andover Family Center volunteers work every day to fulfill our mission to make a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance, nutritional food, affordable clothing and household goods.We could not do this without a positive response to our annual appeal. Please consider donating. Our Appeal Cards are in the mail but you can also click here to donate. Thank you for making a difference in your community.

Stephanie Mahoney and Nena Nanfeldt

Co-chairs for Appeal

Chester-Andover Family Center