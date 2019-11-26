Chester Planning Commission agenda for Dec. 2

The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Review minutes from the Nov. 18, 2019 meeting
2. Citizens Comments
3. Resume review of the Stone Village district
4. Review of R3 and V4 district boundary comments
5. Consideration of Riparian Buffers
6. Set future agenda items
7. Set date for the next meeting
8. Adjourn

