Obituary: Delbert Foster, 80, of Baltimore

Delbert E. Foster, 80, passed away at his home in Baltimore on Saturday morning Nov. 23, 2019. He was born in Springfield on Aug. 27, 1939, the son of Leon and Clarabelle Foster.

He attended Springfield schools, and graduated from Springfield High School. Mr. Foster served in the National Guard for many years, retiring as a staff sergeant.

In 1996, Mr. Foster married Suzanne Noyes in Londonderry She predeceased him on July 30, 2017.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Foster was for many year employed as a carpenter, also working for several years with Whelen Engineering in Charlestown, N.H.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching old western movies. He was a loving and caring husband to his wife Suzanne.

Mr. Foster is survived by son George Bargfrede and his wife Lorraine of Baltimore; granddaughters Janel (Travis) Palmieri of Chester, Larissa Bargfrede of Weathersfield, Candace Bargefrede of Baltimore, and Marcia Herman of Denver, N.C., and great-grandson Miles Palmieri.

Besides his wife Suzanne, Mr. Foster was predeceased by his sister.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.