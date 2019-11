Chester Water/Sewer Commission, Select Board agendas for Dec. 4

The Chester Water/Sewer Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 followed by the Chester Select Board meeting. Both meetings will be held at Town Hall, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below are their agendas.

Water/Sewer Commissioners agenda

1. Water Budget Review

2. Sewer Budget Review

3. Adjourn

Chester Select Board agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the Nov. 20, 2019 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Permission to Use Town Property; Overture to Christmas Cookie Tour

5. General Fund Budget & Capital Plan Review

6. Emergency Services Building Letter of Intent

7. Emergency Services Building Financing

8. Town Manager Job Description, approve recommended changes

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session; Town Manager Follow Up to Review

11. Adjourn