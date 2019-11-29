Londonderry Select Board agenda for Dec. 2
The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)
4. Minutes Approval – Meeting of Nov. 18, 2019
5. Select Board Pay Orders
6. Announcements/Correspondence
7. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
a. Rep. Kelly Pajala – Discuss resolution regarding cannabis legislation (S.54)
8. Town Officials Business
a. Select Board member George Mora – Report on Dam Safety workshop
9. Transfer Station
a. Updates
10. Roads and Bridges
a. Updates
11. Old Business
a. TOPP Phase II – Review asbestos remediation estimate
b. Septic fields – Discuss closeout testing
12. New Business
a. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public
officer or employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)
b. Consider employee compensation matter
13. Adjourn
