Londonderry Select Board agenda for Dec. 2

The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or  employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)

4. Minutes Approval – Meeting of Nov. 18, 2019

5. Select Board Pay Orders

6. Announcements/Correspondence

7. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
a. Rep. Kelly Pajala – Discuss resolution regarding cannabis legislation (S.54)

8. Town Officials Business
a. Select Board member George Mora – Report on Dam Safety workshop

9. Transfer Station
a. Updates

10. Roads and Bridges
a. Updates

11. Old Business
a. TOPP Phase II – Review asbestos remediation estimate
b. Septic fields – Discuss closeout testing

12. New Business
a. Executive Session – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public
officer or employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)
b. Consider employee compensation matter

13. Adjourn

