TRSU board agenda for Dec. 5
Cynthia Prairie | Nov 29, 2019 | Comments 0
The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Black River High School , 43 Main St. in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. Nov. 05, 2019 Regular meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Budget – 2nd Draft
VII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Approval of Financial Management Questionnaire
VIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IX. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. Jan. 02, 2020 at 6:00pm – TBD
X. ADJOURNMENT:
Filed Under: Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.