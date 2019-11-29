TRSU board agenda for Dec. 5

The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Black River High School , 43 Main St. in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. Nov. 05, 2019 Regular  meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Budget – 2nd Draft

VII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Approval of Financial Management Questionnaire

VIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IX. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. Jan. 02, 2020 at 6:00pm – TBD

X. ADJOURNMENT:

