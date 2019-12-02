Chester Chatter: A day at the beach

By Ruthie Douglas

The phone call came. Jerry’s hearing aids were ready and we needed to go to the V.A. in Manchester, N.H., to pick them up.

Sitting in the car at the V.A. Hospital, as Jerry went inside to pick up his package, I spotted a sign that read “Hampton Beach, 38 miles.” So, when Jerry returned to the car, I asked him, “Have you ever been to the beach in winter? No? Let’s go!”

Upon arrival, we were surprised to see snow banks lining the beach. It didn’t stop us: Two old people climbing over snow banks! What a picture. We were in for a shock however, once we got to the beach. The freezing wind and the waves. Quickly, we turned back, heading over the banks. Luckily we saw the diner and hurried inside. It was filled with local folks and we received a warm welcome. The cook brought out fish chowder and we accompanied that with a few drinks. We toasted everyone in the place, including the New England Patriots. We all laughed, told jokes and shared stories. Of course we had a wonderful time.

Too soon, it grew dark outside, so Jerry and I headed west, singing to the songs on the radio.

News and notes from here and there

I hope your Thanksgiving Day was a happy one.

My grandson Logan Gabert is home after spending some time in Minnesota for his job. Logan stopped by recently for a visit.

Don and Judy Cenate enjoyed having family home for the holiday. Wilfred and Ruth Cenate also joined the family.

Our sympathy to Mary Williams on the death of her son Gary Williams and to Debbie Wheeler on the death of her mother Polly Freeman.

The Chester-Andover Family Center would welcome any donation you could share for those in need.

The Chester Fire Department has Christmas trees for sale. Please support them with your purchase.

Be sure to shop locally, supporting your neighbors and friends.

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Vermont’s two governors not born in the United States are Madeleine Kunin, who was born in Switzerland, and Joseph B. Johnson, who was born in Sweden.



This week’s trivia question: Where was the Flamstead Stone?

