Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 9

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 at Town Offices, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the November 25th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Zoning Board of Adjustment Reappointments – Joe Fromberger

6. Old Business:

A. Budgeting for fiscal year 2020-2021

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 12/23/2019, 6:30 p.m.