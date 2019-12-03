Chester DRB agenda for Dec. 9

The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 for a site visit at 26 The Common.

At 6 p.m., the DRB will hold its regular meeting, with a change of venue. The meeting will be held in Meeting Room #4 at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St. Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the November 25th meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Reconvene Major Sub-Division application (# 538) Gold River Extension

4) Conditional Use application (# 542) Jeannie Wade R.O.O.T.s. Foundation

5) Set next meeting date

6) Deliberative session to review previous or current matters