Chester DRB agenda for Dec. 9
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 03, 2019 | Comments 0
The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 for a site visit at 26 The Common.
At 6 p.m., the DRB will hold its regular meeting, with a change of venue. The meeting will be held in Meeting Room #4 at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St. Below is its agenda.
1) Review draft minutes from the November 25th meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Reconvene Major Sub-Division application (# 538) Gold River Extension
4) Conditional Use application (# 542) Jeannie Wade R.O.O.T.s. Foundation
5) Set next meeting date
6) Deliberative session to review previous or current matters
