To the editor: Chester brochure needs your help!

In January, the Chester Economic Development Committee will begin putting together the 2020 Chester brochure, advertising local businesses, the 2020 Calendar of Events and the many activities that make Chester a great place to live and work.

To do this requires help with selling ads, taking photos, layout, proofing and distribution. We’re asking for volunteers to help, so we can meet our goal of having all the brochures published and in place by Memorial Day.

If you’d like to help or would like more information, please contact Julie Pollard at Chester Hardware. You may also call her at 802-875-2693 or email her at cheshdwre@vermontel.net.

Thank you!

Julie Pollard

Chester Economic Development Committee