To the editor: Holiday Housewarming raises funds fuel assistance

The Chester and Andover Democrats will hold its annual Holiday Housewarming Fuel & Food Fundraiser at Baba a Louis Bakery, 92 Vt. Route 11 west in Chester on Monday, Dec. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. As always, there will be plenty to eat and drink at this event, which is open to the entire community. All money raised will be given to the Chester-Andover Family Center to help those who need assistance in heating their homes this winter.

Last year this event raised $1,845 toward the $30,000 the Family Center spends each year in fuel assistance for Chester and Andover. Even though Baba a Louis Bakery is closed, owner John McClure, graciously offered to reopen his beautiful building to host this year’s fund-raiser. John strongly believes in giving back to his community.

Even though it’s not officially winter, with the snow on the ground and temperatures dropping, an extra burden falls on many in our community trying to pay for home heating fuel earlier than expected. With the premise that no one should have to make a choice between heating and eating, attendees also brought non-perishable food items to help replenish the shelves at the Family Center’s food pantry so that families can continue to provide nourishing meals.

“When the cold weather hits, some people have no choice but to spend less on groceries so they can heat their homes. Having enough food is made worse in the winter when people need to spend more money on heating fuel. We’ve seen that state aid is not always enough and does not reach all the folks who need assistance,” said former State Representatives Kathy Pellett and Leigh Dakin. Current State Representative Tom Bock emphasized that it gets tougher each year to get assistance as the federal program, LIHEAP, does not cover everyone who needs help. That’s why it’s so important that we continue raising money in our own community to help our neighbors.”

For more information, contact Tom Bock at 875-2222 or Kathy Pellett at 875-1372. If you are unable to attend but wish to make a donation, please make your check payable to Food & Fuel Assistance Fund and send to Bill Dakin, c/o Dakin and Benelli, P.O. Box 499, Chester, VT 05143.