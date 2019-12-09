Chester Chatter: J.J. & the milk-run Christmas

By Ruthie Douglas

We are in the Christmas season and I have been recalling Christmas from a time past.

One of my favorite memories is from when I worked at the diner, and got to know all the regulars who came by every day.

One truck driver we all liked was J.J. He was always upbeat, whistling, singing and forever smiling.

J.J. was a milk truck driver from over in Fair Haven. Every day, he picked up the farmers’ milk and then went on to Hoods in Boston. J.J. stopped on his way down and later on his way headed back home.

On the day after Christmas, I asked him if he had taken Christmas Day off. He said, no, “I offered to work so that those with children could be home with their families. My children are grown and it is just me and my wife.” However, he continued, “So I invited her to ride with me. She packed some cookies she had made, some fruit and coffee. It was a beautiful night with a big, full moon. The radio played Christmas songs, we sang along, held hands, ate cookies and looking into the farm house windows as folks gathered around their trees.”

J.J. said it was one great Christmas.

News and notes from here and there

Friends have Betty and Melvin Stowell in their thoughts with the death of their dog Buddy, who was 15 years old and one great dog.

Lee-Ann Holden and her four children enjoyed dinner and an overnight stay with her dad Jeff Holden and his wife Debbie.

Carl Davison Jr. and his son Carl of Melbourne, Fla., have been spending the holiday with Carl Davison, father and grandfather.

Evan Park‘s radio show on WOOL, FM 91.5 is every Friday evening from 8 to 10. Evan, a forever resident of Chester, is great. Be sure to tune him in, and ask him for request next time you see him.

I stopped by the Springfield Health and Rehab the other day. It was great to see my old pals, plus the office staff once again. I will forever by thankful for their great care.

Robert and Alice Pollard spent 64 years together, and remain together as they died a week or so apart. Everyone is thinking of their children Christine Spaulding and Bob and Gary Pollard.

Classmate Delbert Foster died on Nov. 23. He graduated in 1959 from Springfield High. His wife, Suzanne Noyes, was also in the Class of 1959.

Our family will never forget the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Always remember Dec. 7 and Pearl Harbor.

Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Flamstead Store was located where the former Moon Dog Cafe was and where Meditrina Wine & Cheese now is, just west of the Green in Chester.



This week’s trivia question: Chester used to have a private kindergarten school. Who was its long-time teacher?

