Chester Planning Commission agenda for Dec. 16

| Dec 10, 2019 | Comments 0

The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the NewsBank Conference Building, Room #4, 352 Main St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Review minutes from the Dec. 2nd 2019 meeting
  2. Citizens Comments
  3. Review of V4 & R3 District comments
  4. Consideration of Riparian Buffer
  5. Set future agenda items
  6. Set date for the next meeting
  7. Adjourn
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Planning CommissionLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.