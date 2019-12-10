Chester Planning Commission agenda for Dec. 16
The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the NewsBank Conference Building, Room #4, 352 Main St. Below is its agenda.
- Review minutes from the Dec. 2nd 2019 meeting
- Citizens Comments
- Review of V4 & R3 District comments
- Consideration of Riparian Buffer
- Set future agenda items
- Set date for the next meeting
- Adjourn
