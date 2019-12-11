Santa visits Chester’s Overture to Christmas
Shawn Cunningham | Dec 11, 2019 | Comments 0
© Telegraph Publishing, LLC
Santa and Mrs. Claus made their annual visit to Chester as part of the Overture to Christmas this past weekend. The Chester Fire Department brought the jolly old elf to the Fullerton Inn where Santa lit the town tree, greeted children and spent some time hearing their Christmas gift wishes.
