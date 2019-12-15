Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 18
Dec 15, 2019
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St., while new flooring is installed at Town Hall 2nd floor. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the December 4, 2019 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Transfer Station Discussion to include fees
5. General Fund Budget & Capital Plan Review
6. Signage Discussion; Michael Normyle
7. Sign Certificate of Bond Completion
8. Sign letter to Vermont Furniture Hardwood re: donated flooring
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
