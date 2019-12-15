Police seek help in finding burglary suspect

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Vermont State Police are looking for a man in connection with a Rockingham burglary that was reported early this morning.

According to a VSP press release, a burglary was reported at a home on Rockingham Hill Road just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Police say that a suspicious man was seen in the area of the home on Saturday.

The man is described as white, approximately 30 years of age an about 5’10” tall. He is of medium build with a “scruffy” complexion. The man was wearing a golfer style hat, light blue striped sweatshirt, baggy sweatpants, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or the suspicious man is asked to contact the Westminster State Police Barracks and speak with Trooper Tyler Noyes. That phone number is (802) 722-4600.