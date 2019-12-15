Sunday afternoon Tannerite blast shakes area
Shawn Cunningham | Dec 15, 2019 | Comments 5
By Shawn Cunningham
Area residents from Springfield to Andover heard and even felt an explosion Sunday afternoon that left many speculating what had happened, including that there might have been an earthquake.
According to Vermont State Police Patrol Commander Bryson Lunderville, a homeowner in Cavendish had taken “a large quantity” of Tannerite to an area on the back side of his property and detonated it. Troopers estimated that it may have been around 50 pounds of the explosive.
Tannerite is a stable explosive that must be mixed before it is used as an exploding rifle target. Small amounts are used to indicate a hit on a target at a long distance.
The call originally came in as a call for a game warden to investigate, according to Lunderville, but then he received it at 12:49 p.m. He estimated that the actual explosion took place around 12:30 p.m.
There was no damage reported aside from a lamp that fell off a neighbors table although the explosion was heard as far away as Popple Dungeon Road in Chester. And a number of Cavendish residents, commenting on the Cavendish Vermont Facebook page, reported that their homes were shaken by the explosion.
According to Lunderville, the man who set off the explosion “had no idea what he was doing was wrong.” But there were no charges in the incident.
Last year, a gender reveal using Tannerite sparked the 47,000-acre Sawmill Fire in Arizona that caused more than $8 million in damage.
