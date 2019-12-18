Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 23, 2019

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 at Town Offices, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the December 9th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Auditor & SB positions

6. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

7. Old Business:

A. ZBA reappointments

B. Budgeting for fiscal year 2020-2021

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 01/13/2020, 6:30 p.m.