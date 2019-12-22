3 Vt. SMS students to compete in Youth Olympics

Four students at the Stratton Mountain School — three of whom are from Vermont — will represent the United States at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games, taking place between Jan. 9 and 22, 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The students and their sport are:

Will Koch of Peru , class of 2020, Cross Country Skiing;

, class of 2020, Cross Country Skiing; Nina Seeman of Stratton , class of 2021, Cross Country Skiing;

, class of 2021, Cross Country Skiing; Acy Craig of Stowe , class of 2021, Snowboardcross; and

, class of 2021, Snowboardcross; and Montana Osinski of Darien, Conn., class of 2022, Slopestyle and Big Air.

“To have four Stratton Mountain School students invited to the Youth Olympic Games is an incredible achievement which speaks to the hard work put in by our coaches, teachers, and — of course — these elite athletes,” said Headmaster Chris Kaltsas.

Besides Koch and Seeman, four other cross country athletes will compete at the Youth Olympic Games. Both Koch and Seeman boast an impressive competitive track record including podium finishes for each athlete at Cross Country Junior Nationals last spring.

SMS Nordic Director Matt Boobar has also been selected to attend the 2020 Youth Olympic Games as a coach for the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team delegation.

Freeskier Osinski will be one of two female athletes representing the U.S. in

Slopestyle and Big Air at the Youth Olympic Games, following her invitation to the FIS Junior World Championships over the past two years.

New SMS Snowboarding athlete Craig, who qualified for the games while enrolled at

Carrabassett Valley Academy, will compete in Snowboardcross.