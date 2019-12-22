GM Finance Committee agenda for Dec. 30
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 22, 2019 | Comments 0
The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 in the Art Room of Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. Below is its agenda.
The board continues to seek public participation into its budget.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
a. December 09, 2019
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. OLD BUSINESS:
a. 4 New Proposed Positions
b. Review FY 2021 Budget
VI. NEW BUSINESS:
VII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. TBD
IX. ADJOURNMENT:
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.