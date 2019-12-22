GM Finance Committee agenda for Dec. 30

The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 in the Art Room of Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. Below is its agenda.

The board continues to seek public participation into its budget.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. December 09, 2019

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. OLD BUSINESS:

a. 4 New Proposed Positions

b. Review FY 2021 Budget

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

VII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

a. TBD

IX. ADJOURNMENT: