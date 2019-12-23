College News

Robert Haseltine of Chester has been named to the Dean’s List at Paul Smith’s College, located in Paul Smiths, N.Y., for the fall 2019 semester. Haseltine, majoring in Fisheries and Wildlife Science, earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinctio

Holly Landon of Chester was one of several Elmira College students participating in the Term I Student Art Show, displayed in the George Waters Art Gallery on the EC campus, in Elmira N.Y. Each fall, students enrolled in art studio classes have the opportunity to make art that will be exhibited in the gallery. The works range from traditional media such as drawing, sculpture, and printmaking to electronic media screenings and photographs.

Ainsley Bertone of Springfield has been named to Nazareth College’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth, which is located in Rochester, N.Y.