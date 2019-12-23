Police look for crash driver who bolted

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Vermont State Police are looking for a driver who crashed on Rt. 5 in Rockingham this morning and left the scene.

According to a VSP press release, police responded to a car off the road on Route 5, front of the Rodeway Inn in Rockingham just after 7 a.m. on Monday. Troopers found that a car struck and severed a support wire for a utility pole. Police say that the driver was seen leaving the 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier and walking north along Route 5.

The driver was then seen making a phone call from the Rockingham Shell station. She was described as a middle aged, white female, skinny with brown hair white blond highlights, wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Anyone who can identify the driver is asked to please contact Trooper Steeves at the Westminster barracks, (802) 722-4600.