To the editor: Family Center thanks Andover Snow Riders

Every year, the Andover Snow Riders holds a pancake breakfast to raise funds and collect food for the Chester-Andover Family Center. This event is always well-attended thanks to Nick Baker and his team of snow-rider chefs.

This year’s breakfast was delicious and plentiful, raising $480 and collecting 110 pounds of food.

The Chester-Andover Family Center depends on independent, fundraising community events to keep our mission alive.

The Andover Snow Riders’ breakfast helps us make a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance, supplemental, nutritional food, affordable clothing and household goods.

The CAFC Board of Directors thanks the Andover Snow Riders for its contribution to our community.

Stephanie Mahoney

President

Chester-Andover Family Center

Board of Directors