SRDC takes title to Park Street School

Springfield Regional Development Corp. has announced that it recently took title to the former Park Street School in Springfield from the Springfield School District.

Park Street School is the headquarters for the Black River Innovation Campus, which opened earlier this year. Plans for the property include developing additional space for BRIC, including creating several housing units, as well as

restoration of the auditorium, preservation of the gymnasium and other spaces for BRIC and community use.

SRDC Executive Director Bob Flint said his organizations appreciates the efforts of the school district and Town of Springfield in facilitating this property transfer and it will be working with its partners, including the Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission, to continue this redevelopment project.