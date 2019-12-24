Chester Elementary collects gifts, food for area families

The students and staff of Chester-Andover Elementary School collected gifts and bags of food for Chester and Andover families for the holiday season.

Every year, the school sets up a Mitten Tree, where students can pick a mitten with a gift idea for a specific child. This year, children from 25 families will receive those gifts.

New this year is the holiday food drive, suggested by new Assistant Principal Kevin Fay. Through his efforts and that of the Parent-Teacher Group, 13 families will receive bags full of food for the holidays.