Chester People’s celebrates Ugly Sweater Day; GNAT-TV wins two awards

Dec 24, 2019

CHESTER PEOPLE’s BANK CELEBRATES UGLY SWEATERS: On Friday, Dec. 20, the staff at People’s Bank in Chester donned festive attire to celebrate Ugly Christmas Sweater Day and bring a smile to the faces of customers. From left: Jasmine Currier, Casey Miller, new branch manager Tim Rumrill and Caroline Colmer. Photo by Shawn Cunningham

Youth producer Elliot Favor, left, and guest Rob Faley, district administrator for the Agency of Transportation.

GNAT-TV wins two
Nor’Easter video awards

GNAT-TV, based in Manchester, won two third place awards recently at the annual Alliance for Community Media Northeast Nor’Easter Video Awards in Portland, Maine.

Elliot Favor, producer and host of “Elliot the Weatherman,” won third place in the Children and Youth Programming category.

When asked why he produces his show, Elliot, a Manchester middle school student, said, “I like talking to people about how weather affects their jobs.”

GNAT-TV Executive Director Tammie Reilly calls Elliot “so creative with his topics and guests. It’s refreshing to see his perspective and exciting to see him recognized by our peers throughout New England. One of our goals at GNAT-TV is to empower individuals to become creators. I hope that Elliot’s recognition will inspire others to explore GNAT-TV’s resources and find their creative voice.”

GNAT-TV’s staff also received a third-place award for “Hear What the Kids Have to Say” in the About Access and Community Media category.

GNAT videotapes Select Board meetings and Town Meetings for Londonderry and Weston, among others,  for viewing on its television and online platforms.

The ACM-NE represents Public, Education and Government  access organizations throughout the Northeast. ACM-NE is also a part of the national Alliance for Community Media that represents over 2,000 Community Media organizations throughout the country.

