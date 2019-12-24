Cookie Tour presents $800 to Family Center

The 2019 Chester Holiday Cookie Tour presented a check for $800 on Friday, Dec. 21, to the Chester-Andover Family Center to help them in their mission of aiding local individuals and families in need.

Present for the occasion was organizer Cynthia Prairie, Family Center past President Nena Nanfeldt and several of the nine families who opened their Stone Village homes to more than 100 visitors for the Dec. 8 Cookie Tour, including Michael and Joanne Young, Ed Grossman and Bonnie and Lew Watters

Not pictured are organizer Shawn Cunningham, who was behind the camera, as well as David and Sindy Pisha, Michaeline and Douglas Curtis, Mark Ouellette and Carol Ann Leofanti, Melody Reed of the Stone Church, Joan Grossman, Chuck and Kathy Giurtino and Lynn and Frederick Way. The balance of the proceeds have gone toward the 2020 Overture to Christmas fund.

This was the third year of the Cookie Tour and the first time it was hosted in the Stone Village. The event allows visitors to tour a number of historic and interesting homes and sample homemade cookies.