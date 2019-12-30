Obituary: Geraldine Thompson, 87, of Perkinsville

Geraldine “Terri” F. Thompson. 87, passed away on Sunday evening Dec. 22, 2019 at her home in Perkinsville.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1932 in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Earl J. and Mildred (Glidden) Cashman.

Mrs. Thompson was a mother and homemaker. She volunteered for many years around the Springfield and Ludlow areas, including for many years at the Springfield Hospital and Springfield Adult Day Program as well as Black River Good Neighbor Services.

She enjoyed art and enjoyed drawing and coloring.

She is survived by her children: Dorothy Munson, Bonnie Butler, Pamela Jarvis, James Lapine and Terri Dailey; 14 grandchildren: Kim Mason, Kelly Butler, Alan and Sean Buck, Brian and Jason Jarvis, Zack, Shannon, Mike and Desi Lapine, and Amanda, Ashley and Samantha Dailey; and her siblings Mary, Alberta and Frankie.

She is also survived by 33 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, a daughter Lynne Buck, two sons William Thompson and Alan Cordeira, and siblings Earl, Russell, and Frankie Cashman.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St., in Springfield. The Rev. Malcolm Fowler will officiate. Burial will be in the Cavendish Village Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Adult Day Program, 266 River St., Springfield, Vt. 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.